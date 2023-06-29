Ryanair is recruiting to fill 100 tech roles in Ireland
Business

Ryanair is recruiting to fill 100 tech roles in Ireland

RYANAIR has announced more than 100 jobs it needs to fill in Ireland in the technology side of the business.

The no-frills airline is seeking candidate for its “highly skilled and specialist tech roles” which include Software Development, BI and Data Scientists, Security, Infrastructure & Operations, Program & Project Managers, Scrum Masters and Business Analysts, and QA Engineers.

“It has been a challenging time for tech companies in Ireland with over 2,000 tech workers losing their jobs in Ireland in less than 12 months,” Ryanair’s Chief Technology Officer, John Hurley, said.

“Ryanair remains in a strong growth position with ambitious passenger targets of 300 million passengers by 2034, and we are delighted to offer Ireland’s tech talent the opportunity to work on cutting edge projects with Europe’s No.1 airline that will support our growth targets.”

He added: “There really is no better time to join Ryanair Labs as we continue to drive the industry through our digital innovation.

“To support our digital leadership and the growth of our wider operations, we are seeking to fill over 100 tech roles from Software Developers to BI and Data Scientists, Security, and QA Engineers, and more.”

See More: Ireland, Jobs, Recruitment, Ryanair

