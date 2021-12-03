Ryanair reveals summer 2022 schedule for Britain - which includes 24 new routes to sunnier climes

NO frills airline Ryanair has revealed 24 new routes set to operate in and out of Britain in its summer 2022 schedule.

The Irish airline, headed up in Dublin, will operate more than 500 routes during the peak season next year to destinations across Europe.

The 24 new routes will deliver passengers from airports across Britain – bamely Bournemouth, Birmingham, Liverpool, London Luton, Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle – to sunny spots across Europe, including Menorca, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Paphos and Gran Canaria.

“The opening of these 24 new routes across Ryanair’s UK network reinforces the airlines’ commitment to the UK and the rebuilding of the country’s tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs and economy,” the airline said in a press statement.

“Ryanair is leading Europe’s traffic recovery as the airline plans to deliver accelerated growth in both traffic and jobs over the next five years,” they add.

“Having added 560 new routes and opened 14 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to S’22 and the addition of 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet, which offer 4% more seats, 16% less fuel and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, making the S’22 schedule the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date.”

Adding to its green credentials, Ryanair has launched electric handling at 11 major European airports – which they describe as “a significant investment in its sustainable operations”.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, explained: “We are pleased to announce our UK S’22 schedule offering our customers even more amazing European destinations.

“Following two summers of on and off again travel restrictions, our UK customers now have 24 new routes to choose from when booking their long-awaited S’22 holidays.

“Whether planning a relaxing family getaway to the picturesque surroundings of Chania, an adventurous trip to the mountain hike trails of Madeira or a romantic city break to Milan, our S’22 schedule will not disappoint.”