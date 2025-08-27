Co. Antrim firm wins contract to complete 'much-needed' overhaul of Scottish council's headquarters

A FIRM from Co. Antrim has won the contract to complete a 'much-needed' overhaul of the headquarters of a Scottish council.

McLaughlin & Harvey, which also has an office in Glasgow, has been appointed as the main contractor to improve and enhance Midlothian Council's headquarters in Dalkeith.

The project aims to deliver improved facilities and a better customer experience for service users while maintaining the building's existing character.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with SCAPE Scotland and Midlothian Council to deliver this important refurbishment of their headquarters," said Barry Bryce, Operations Director at McLaughlin & Harvey.

"Our team is committed to ensuring the project not only preserves the building's character but also creates a modern, energy-efficient space that will serve the community of Midlothian for years to come."

The project will see the exterior of the building restored and the ground floor transformed into a modern 'one-stop shop' for council services.

It will bring together housing, revenues and benefits advice alongside a new Dalkeith Library and Arts Centre, all within an attractive, accessible and energy-efficient environment.

The refurbishment is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

"This is a much-needed, cost-efficient project that will improve our service to our residents," said Councillor Kelly Parry, leader of Midlothian Council.

"Local people will benefit from a new 'one-stop shop' for council services where they can access housing, revenues and benefits advice in a comfortable, modern setting, which will also incorporate the new Dalkeith Library and Arts Centre."