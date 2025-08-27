Northern Ireland manufacturing firm announces plans to open new plant in the US

A MANUFACTURING firm based in Northern Ireland has announced plans to open a new plant in the United States as part of its aim of growing international sales.

Family business Brett Martin, headquartered in Mallusk, Co. Antrim, will open its first international manufacturing facility at a greenfield site in De-Pere, Wisconsin.

Trading as American Polycarbonate Company, the 48,000-sq ft facility is being established as a joint venture with Brett Martin's leading US distribution customer, Amerilux International.

"We have been exporting successfully to the USA for more than 25 years," said Paul Martin, Group Director of Brett Martin.

"Together with our partner Amerilux, we identified an opportunity to add a US manufacturing presence that will enhance our service to the market and open up new opportunities that build on the success of our Mallusk operations."

Investment

APC will manufacture Multiwall and Corrugated Polycarbonate roofing sheets for use in a wide range of sectors across the US and is scheduled to commence production later this year.

The new manufacturing facility is seen as a significant opportunity to further grow international sales by expanding reach into the US market.

Currently, more than 50 per cent of the company's £220m sales comes from business in 70 countries across the globe.

The latest development comes on the heels of a recent announcement of investment in the Mallusk site aimed specifically at the supply for the British and Irish markets.

'Long-term market growth potential'

Paul Martin said the US expansion will help the company adapt to and succeed in a changing global market.

"Our decision was taken well before recent US tariffs were introduced," he said.

"While tariffs are relevant for any exporter, our motivation was above all driven by long-term market growth potential, the strength of our partnership with Amerilux and the opportunities we see for Brett Martin products in North America.

"As an international business, we must remain forward-looking and agile.

"This investment is about growth, complementing our strong base in Mallusk and ensuring Brett Martin remains competitive in a rapidly-changing global market."