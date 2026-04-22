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TD describes news of Pfizer job cuts in Co. Cork as 'very worrying'
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TD describes news of Pfizer job cuts in Co. Cork as 'very worrying'

File photo (Image: VIDOK / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images)

A CORK TD has described news that American pharmaceutical company Pfizer is to cut more than 100 jobs in the county as 'very worrying'.

News reports today said the firm is planning 102 job losses at its Ringaskiddy plant, which represents around 12 per cent of the 800-plus staff at the site.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, called on the government to investigate whether the job cuts were 'part of a wider issue'.

Ireland is reportedly the third-largest exporter of pharmaceuticals with more than €116bn of annual exports, according to IDA Ireland.

The job cuts will take place between September 26 and November 26 this year, reports the Irish Examiner.

While it is not known whether redundancies will be compulsory or voluntary, staff have been informed and discussions are due to get underway tomorrow.

"We remain committed to Ireland with approximately 4,500 colleagues in four locations across the country," added a Pfizer spokesperson.

'Crucially important pharma industry'

Mr Ó Laoghaire said his thoughts were with Pfizer employees and their families.

Highlighting the importance of the pharmaceutical industry to Ireland, he urged the government to help all those affected and do all it could to support the sector.

"Very worrying news this evening," he wrote on social media.

"In the first instance [it] is deeply upsetting news for workers at Pfizer, and my thoughts and solidarity and that of the people of Cork go to them and their families — this is a worrying time for them.

"Pfizer is one of the largest employers in Cork for decades now and their workers have been a huge part of their success.

"Government should be examining any and all possibilities to preserve jobs, they need to engage with the company to understand the reasons for redundancies.

"I'm calling on Government firstly to ensure state agencies are on the ground, ready to support those facing redundancies, to ensure every possible support is provided but also, to identify whether this is part of a wider issue and how we can ensure the crucially important Pharma industry is safeguarded."

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See More: Cork, Pfizer

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