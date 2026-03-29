Jobs boost as US data storage firm Qumulo chooses Cork for new European R&D hub

US data storage firm Qumulo has expanded its presence in Ireland after launching its European Software Research and Development Hub in Cork.

The move will create 50 highly-skilled positions in the coming three years to solve the major data management challenges facing global business.

The new roles will be across the company's R&D, engineering and customer service departments.

The new site in Cork, which is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will also see an expansion of Qumulo's Customer Success team in the region.

"After actively reviewing a wide variety of options for our second R&D centre, we found that the stellar third-level institutions in the South-West were the basis for a deep talent pool in Cork," said Kiran Bhageshpur, Qumulo's Chief Technology Officer.

"Additionally, the excellent support infrastructure for companies like Qumulo provided by IDA Ireland made Cork the obvious choice for us to build a team focused on leveraging AI to help businesses manage global-scale data infrastructure."

'Exciting story'

Qumulo, founded in Seattle, Washington in 2012, is one of the foremost providers of cloud data platforms.

With information, derived from data, now the core asset driving the modern global economy, the Cork hub is a recognition of the challenges and opportunities presented by the new digital landscape.

The Cork team will research and develop solutions to enable the secure, frictionless and instantaneous transfer of exabyte-scale workloads across the globe, delivering trusted, AI-ready data.

Diarmaid Hogan, Qumulo's Engineering Director, said the decision to locate the new hub in Cork was a testament to the region's highly-skilled workforce.

"Qumulo's establishment in Cork is a statement of the ambition of Qumulo to continue its growth to meet customer demand and Cork's capacity to deliver on that future with the talent base and ecosystem to drive innovation," he said.

"Building and growing a European Hub for R&D is the next chapter in Qumulo's already exciting story."

Meanwhile, IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said: “Ireland offers a compelling combination of talent, research excellence and an open, collaborative business environment and Qumulo's expansion in Cork is another example of how that proposition continues to resonate with global technology companies."

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