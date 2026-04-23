A ringside seat as Starmer battles for survival

BENEATH the looming clock face of Big Ben, the House of Commons descended into political theatre and a bear pit of the highest order earlier this Monday.

And at its centre stood Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, battling again to sustain his rapidly evaporating authority, while next month's daunting elections loom.

Drama ignited the moment Starmer rose to defend his decision to appoint former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Mandelson as UK Ambassador to the United States before he had completed the full vetting process.

Starmer's admission that the situation “beggars belief” and that the appointment had been “wrong” did little to assuage his many critics facing - and behind - him.

He faced and rejected accusations that he had misled parliament, instead pointing to the Foreign Office senior civil servant, Sir Olly Robbins, who was dismissed last week after approving Mandelson’s posting.

Sitting in Commons Gallery, only a few feet from Starmer, with current Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn looking on, I felt the tension almost physically, and certainly a highly awkward atmosphere.

The chamber bristled with hostility, with Starmer constantly on the ropes and rising to repeatedly defend himself at the despatch box amid the all round jeers.

Tory MPs branded the PM's accounts “extraordinary and unprecedented,” insisting his explanations were twisting into contradictions.

Labour veteran Diane Abbott pressed him on why he had not interrogated Mandelson’s long‑documented controversies more closely.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey openly called for his resignation.

While the SNP’s Stephen Flynn delivered one of the sharpest blows, demanding to know whether the Prime Minister was “gullible, incompetent or both.”

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle's patience snapped when two MPs, one Reform and a former Labour Member, accused Starmer of blatant lying, and both were ceremoniously ordered out of the chamber in a rare and dramatic intervention which underlined the chaos.

This week's latest turbulence has reignited speculation about Starmer’s future, coming just weeks after he narrowly survived an internal leadership challenge.

Labour’s internal membership is increasingly fractured: some senior figures insist he remains the party’s path to the 2029 election, while others, including the hard left and Scottish Labour leader, have publicly withdrawn their support and joined critical voices.

Mandelson’s own downfall continues to cast a long shadow. Removed from the Washington Ambassadorial post last September, only nine months into the role, he became engulfed in renewed and inevitable scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The episode has now boomeranged back onto the Prime Minister, intensifying the pressure at the worst possible moment. It is the problem that just won't go away.

Witnessing the spectacle from just feet away within the Palace of Westminster — the raised voices, the procedural fury, the sense of history visiting the chamber, was a reminder of how quickly political fortunes can shift - or disastrously linger.

It was exhilarating, unsettling, and a stark portrait of this Labour government continuing to fight to keep its balance, as the ground moves beneath it.

The upcoming local polls on May 7, will tell a dramatic tale for Labour.

But then what? The resignation of Starmer and the procedural parachuting in of Andy Burnham?

Who will Labour be more opposed to - the Manchester Mayor or Reform's Nigel Farage in his likely ascendency?

Certainly none of this was anticipated with the historic victory of 'New' New Labour in 2024.

The calendar is ticking as Starmer's effective 'mid-terms' elections approach rapidly. Let battle (re)commence.

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