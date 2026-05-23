My children think Ireland is a holiday destination

THE strange thing about raising children in Britain is realising they experience Ireland completely differently from you.

To me, Ireland is ordinary life. Or at least it was once. Rain threatening the hay. Small-town gossip spreading faster than broadband. It’s where people I loved lived entire uncomplicated lives.

To my children, however, Ireland was essentially a themed experience involving cousins, crisps and unrestricted dessert access.

They spoke about going “to Ireland” the way Victorian explorers discussed the Nile.

“Will there be Tayto?” they would ask before we’ve even packed.

For them, Ireland arrives in bright little fragments: beaches in Wexford, funerals in Meath, cousins running through gardens at midnight while adults talk in kitchens over tea. They associate the country with laughter, noise and people saying yes to things I’d absolutely forbid at home.

In many ways, that’s lovely. It’s a privilege for children to grow up feeling rooted in more than one place.

But occasionally it caught me off guard.

Because emigrants carry one version of Ireland inside themselves, while their children inherit another entirely. A softened one. A visiting version.

My children don’t know the Ireland of recession or emigration or church-dominated small-town life. They know holiday Ireland. Summer Ireland. Grandparent Ireland. And Ireland as she is now.

And perhaps that’s how it should be.

Still, there are moments when I feel oddly protective of the place they imagine. As though I want to explain that Ireland wasn’t always cosy and funny and full of second helpings. That sometimes it was difficult and narrow and heartbreaking too.

But then again, maybe every generation edits a country slightly in memory.

Perhaps that’s what diaspora really is: carrying pieces forward, even imperfectly.

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