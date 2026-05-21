Tributes following death of camogie ‘trailblazer’ Liz Howard

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of former President of the Camogie Association Liz Howard.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Iar-Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta, Liz Howard,” the Camogie Association said today.

“Liz served the Association and the sport of camogie with distinction across several decades,’ they added.

Ms Howard, who was born in Carrick-on-Suir to a family steeped in Gaelic games tradition, became the first Tipperary woman to hold the top post when she was elected President of the Camogie Association in 2006.

Her father, Garrett Howard won All-Ireland senior hurling medals with both Limerick and Dublin.

The family later moved to county Clare, where Ms Howard’s parents set up the Feakle camogie club.

In her playing days, Ms Howard wore the colours of Feakle (Clare), Roscrea and Knockshegowna (Tipperary) and Celtic and Phoenix (Dublin).

She won a national senior league medal with Tipperary and an All-Ireland junior medal with Dublin.

Ms Howard was appointed National PRO of the Camogie Association in 1979 and acted as Tipperary GAA PRO from 1981-2003.

“She was a trailblazer in being the first ever female analyst on The Sunday Game on RTÉ,” the Camogie Assocation said,

“Liz played a major part in the preparations for the Camogie Association's centenary celebrations in 2004,” they added.

“In 2006, she was elected President of the Camogie Association. Her efforts were rewarded with a Tipperary Personality of the Year award and the National Administrator of the Year award at the Volunteers in Irish Sport Awards in 2009.”

Ms Howard continued her involvement in camogie administration over the years, holding several different posts.

She also had a lengthy career working with Aer Lingus.

Current President of the Camogie Assocation, Brian Molloy paid a moving tribute to Ms Howard.

"On behalf of the Camogie Association, I would like to share my sympathies with Liz's family, her many friends, former colleagues and the wider Gaelic games community on her passing,” he said.

“Liz Howard was one of the great servants of our Association, someone who dedicated decades of her life to the promotion and development of camogie at club, county and national level,” he added.

“Her contribution to our sport was immense.”

He explained: “Liz brought passion, intelligence and enormous energy to every role she held. She was a proud advocate for camogie and for women in sport, and her leadership helped strengthen and modernise the Association during an important period in its history.

“She will also be remembered as a deeply respected figure within Gaelic games, whose love for Camogie and hurling shone through in everything she did.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.