Majority of people across island of Ireland back use of Irish language

THE majority of people in Northern Ireland and in the Republic are in favour of the use of the Irish language.

Newly released research findings show people surveyed in both jurisdictions are in favour of support for Irish Gaelic.

The outcome of The Irish Language Attitudes Survey, 2025: Ability, Use and Attitudes on the Island of Ireland has been released this week, by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary

A key finding within it is that a majority in both jurisdictions now supports the Irish language, with 78 per cent of respondents in the Republic voting in favour of it and 55 per cent of respondents in Northern Ireland voting the same.

The findings also show that the everyday use of Irish is higher than reported in 2013, rising by three per cent in the Republic and by six per cent in the North, with 18–24-year-olds the largest age cohort among regular speakers in both jurisdictions.

The survey also shows that people speak Irish more frequently in Munster, Connaught and Ulster, than in other areas of the country.

The study was conducted by Noel Ó Murchadha, School of Education, and Colin J. Flynn, School of Linguistic, Speech and Communication Science, at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in collaboration with Ipsos B&A.

It was commissioned by Foras na Gaeilge with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht during summer 2025.

"This research provides us with critical information, both positive and negative, and the survey results will be a valuable source of information and evidence for my Department, for Foras na Gaeilge, for our partners in the Department of Communities in Northern Ireland, and for Irish-language organisations as we plan for the Irish language over the next 10 years,” Minister Calleary said this week.

“These results will also be a valuable resource in developing the next Government strategy as the current 20-year strategy for the Irish language comes to a close in 2030,” he added.

Mr Ó Murchadha, Associate Professor in Language Education at TCD's School of Education, said the survey has some “remarkable results”.

“This survey on the Irish language is the latest in a series that dates back to the 1970s and the results of the current survey are set against that backdrop,” he explained.

“There are some remarkable results in the current report, particularly with respect to substantial levels of support for Irish and for state policy interventions in support of the language," he added.

“The report provides a significant knowledge base for Irish-language policymakers in both the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland at a pivotal time in the trajectory of the language.”

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