‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Parent of child targeted by online predator speaks out

THE parent of a child who was a victim of an online predator has told how the abuse “tortured” their son.

This week Cameron Mullen, from Kilrea in Co. Derry, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court for online child sexual offences.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars for seven offences, which included counts of sexual communication with a child, adult causing or inciting child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity, incitement to distribute indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child and adult causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He will also be under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for ten years.

Mullen came to the attention of the PSNI in January 2025 when police received a report from a parent in the Mid Ulster area regarding a person they believed was making sexual communications with their child via the internet.

Mullen was arrested days later and mobile phone data confirmed that he had contacted a number of young teenage boys via Instagram.

He was charged in relation to three victims, who were under the age of 16 at the time of the offending.

“This case demonstrates how offenders can use online platforms to gain a child’s trust before quickly steering conversations to a sexual nature to satisfy their own sexual perversions,” Detective Chief Inspector David McBurney said.

“It is sickening that we are seeing younger and younger offenders in this space,” he added.

“Mullen deliberately built a rapport with these young boys before rapidly turning the conversation and this is a common tactic that we are seeing by those who seek to exploit young people in our communities.

“This behaviour is manipulative and predatory, and it will not be tolerated.”

One of the boys’ parents has spoken out about the impact the abuse has had on their child.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare to experience what I did,” they said.

“It hurt me immensely to see my child stripped entirely of his innocence whilst the perpetrator preyed onto him and tortured him, both mentally and psychologically.

“He was continually coerced to show indecent images and be shown explicit content.”

They added: “Please be vigilant if your child has a smartphone as we often believe they are safe.

“The internet is not a safe place and it can have detrimental consequences if your own child is subjected to what my child seen and was asked to do.

“It could prove to have fatal consequences given the nature of these conversations and images that they are subjected to."

Chf Insp McBurney reiterated that call this week, stating: “We continue to urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to encourage open conversations about staying safe online.

“Anyone who believes a child may be at risk should report their concerns to police so we can take action as we did in this case.”

He added: “Let this serve as another warning to those perpetrating child sexual abuse in our communities, we are working every day to break down reporting barriers and encourage victims to come forward.

“You will be caught, your lies uncovered and you will face the full force of the law.”

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