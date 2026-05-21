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Witness appeal following arson attack on home with man inside
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Witness appeal following arson attack on home with man inside

AN investigation is underway following an arson attack on a home in Co. Derry.

A fire erupted at a home in Coleraine at around 1.30am yesterday morning (May 20).

PSNI officers believe a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of the house, where a resident was inside.

“We received a report at approximately 1.30am on Wednesday 20th May, of a fire at a house in the Maple Drive area,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ballentine said.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service,” they added.

“On officers’ arrival, the fire had already been extinguished – and thankfully no injuries were reported, despite a man being inside the property at the time.

“We’re treating this report as deliberate ignition – with one line of enquiry that a petrol bomb was thrown through a window – causing it to smash.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today to determine a motive and who was involved.”

The police force has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the report,” they state.

“Please make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 37 20/05/26 if you have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area that could help with our investigation.”

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See More: Arson, Coleraine, Derry

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