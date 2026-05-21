Tánaiste turns sod on new €90m housing development

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has turned the sod on a €90m housing development in Dublin.

When complete, the Foothills site in Killinarden will boast 635 new social and starter purchase homes.

“This development represents over €90m in Government-backed investment, ensuring that families can access high‑quality, homes at prices they can afford,” Mr Harris said at the sod-turning ceremony.

“Through the Starter Homes scheme, 372 households will have the opportunity to purchase a new home at a significantly reduced cost, while 125 new social homes will provide secure, long‑term housing for those who need it most,” he added.

“Foothills, Killinarden shows what strong partnership can achieve - high quality homes, new amenities, and a sustainable neighbourhood built for the future.

"Housing remains one of our greatest challenges, and developments like this demonstrate the progress being made under Delivering Homes, Building Communities 2025–2030.”

The Tánaiste was joined at the event by Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and the Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Pamela Kearns.

The ceremony marked the official start of construction on the site in Tallaght.

The Government has provided €37.2m in funding for the project - which is being delivered by leading Irish construction firms Sisk, D/RES Properties and Arden- through the Affordable Housing Fund.

In addition, the 125 new social homes set to be provided at the development have been backed by almost €53m in funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Further support has come from the Housing Finance Agency, while the remainder of the homes on the site will be for private sale.

Mayor Kearns welcomed the local boost to housing, saying Foothills will be “a real step forward for the area”.

“This new neighbourhood will deliver 635 new social, affordable and private homes which will allow more people to put down roots in an area that is well established and close to schools and local services,” he said.

“This housing project has been carefully planned around community from day one - with a public park, sports pitches, community centre, and safe walking and cycling routes.

“We are proud to support a development that will help build a strong, connected community at the foot of the Dublin Mountains for years to come.”

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