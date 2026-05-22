Ten minutes with Brian D'Addario of The Lemon Twigs

THE Lemon Twigs are a New York City rock band fronted by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario. Drawing on nearly a decade of experience since their debut as teenagers, they combine rock, California harmony, power pop and baroque pop into a distinctive, joyously inventive sound.

Their latest album Look for your Mind! was released in May.

Brian and Michael were born two years apart. Ronnie D’Addario, their father, is a musician and songwriter from Manhattan who played with Irish folk singer Tommy Makem.

The Lemon Twigs play Vicar Street, Dublin on Tuesday, May 26 and the Empire Music Hall, Belfast on Wednesday, May 27, with special guests The Stones and Fizzy Orange.

Brian D’Addario answered our questions

What are you up to?

Currently on tour in Britain and Ireland.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

I Never Dreamed by The Cookies or You’re Mine by The Dovells. Two great songs with a longing quality and great singing.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Probably Brian Wilson for his arranging and singing. But Roy Wood and Todd Rundgren’s capacity as multi-instrumentalists were equally influential.

How did you get started in music?

Me and my brother were taught the basics on guitar and drums by our father. We always sang together and wrote songs. We finally started pursuing it seriously about 10 years ago.

Where are you from?

I’m from New York. I lived in Queens, NY until I was 5, then grew up in Long Island. I moved to Brooklyn 5 years ago.

How would you describe your work?

Melodic pop music with cool chord changes and arrangements.

What’s on your playlist at the minute?

Pebbles and Shells, Let’s Live for Today and Carol and the Mommies’ Cryin’ My Eyes Out.

What would be your motto?

Ever since I blew my mind, everything’s been so groovy!

What is your favourite place?

Glendale, California.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

A Zoltar Speaks Yellow Fortune ticket. It’s one of the only things I’ve managed to hang onto for the last 8 years!

What's the best thing about where you live?

The food in New York is probably the best and the most diverse of anywhere I’ve been. And everything’s open late.

. . . . and the worst?

It’s expensive!

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Painful Memories by The Shaggs.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My girlfriend Anastasia and music of course!

Tickets for the two Irish gigs are available on singularartists.ie and ticketmaster.ie