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President Connolly completes British visit with trip to Leeds Irish Centre
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President Connolly completes British visit with trip to Leeds Irish Centre

PRESIDENT Connolly has met with members of the Irish community at the Leeds Irish Centre.

In the final formal engagement of her three-day visit to Britain, the President spent yesterday afternoon at the centre, which is located in York Street, and has been in operation since 1970.

President Connolly met with the local Irish community at Leed Irish Centre (Pics: Maxwell Photography)

There Ms Connolly spent time with the management, staff and patrons of the popular venue.

Founded to provide a welcoming space for Irish people where they could preserver and celebrate their heritage, the centre continues to serve thousands of people each year, though events, classes, community programmes and support services.

Scroll down for more pictures from President Connolly’s visit to the Leeds Irish Centre...

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See More: Leeds Irish Centre, President Catherine Connolly

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