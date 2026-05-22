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Nationalists tighten their grip on the Celtic fringe
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Nationalists tighten their grip on the Celtic fringe

JUST how united can the United Kingdom continue to be?

That is the question that arises from the recent local and regional elections across Britain.

For the first time the three Celtic regions, sometimes called the Celtic fringe, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have first ministers who are nationalists. And take care, by the way, to pronounce Celtic here as if it begins with a K.

Nothing has changed in Northern Ireland, where I live. Here the first minister, Michelle O’Neill, leads the Sinn Féin party which is Irish republican.

Sinn Féin wants the whole island of Ireland to be a single jurisdiction separate from Britain...

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See More: Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

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