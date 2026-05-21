Primark launches new sensory-friendly shopping hour

PRIMARK has launched a sensory-friendly shopping hour at its stores across Britain.

The Irish-founded chain, which is headquartered in Dublin, has confirmed that their stores will be adapted so that first hour of trading every Saturday will better support those with sensory sensitivities, including neurodivergent customers.

This will include reduced noise levels, reduced till sounds and no in-store announcements being made in that hour.

It will also see specially trained colleagues on hand to provide assistance for shoppers.

The new initiative, which launched in stores across Britain on May 16, follows a successful pilot across 26 stores in the East Midlands and North East of England.

Feedback from customers and colleagues “helped shape the programme” a Primark spokesperson confirmed.

“Everyone should feel comfortable and confident when shopping in our stores,” Kari Rodgers, Primark’s UK Retail Director said.

“We know that for some customers, the busy nature of retail environments can be overwhelming, so we’re proud to be introducing sensory-friendly shopping hours across all our stores in Great Britain,” she added.

“The positive response to our pilot programme showed the difference small changes can make, and this rollout is an important step in ensuring Primark stores are welcoming and accessible spaces for all.”

The launch forms part of the chain’s wider commitment to make its stores “a more accessible place to work and shop”.

This includes offering more accessible products, creating inclusive store environments, fostering a culture of accessibility and ensuring diverse representation across its campaigns.

Primark also offers an adaptive clothing range, designed to make dressing easier and more comfortable for people with disabilities or temporary disabilities.

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