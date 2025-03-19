It’s time to stop dragging our heels over the Occupied Territories Bill
Comment

It’s time to stop dragging our heels over the Occupied Territories Bill

A protester raises a placard at a protest in Dublin last year (Photo: Natalia Campos/ Getty Images)

ON MONDAY EVENING, while Palestinians slept uneasily amidst the scattered rubble and emergency refuge centres of their ruined homes in Gaza, Israel launched one of its deadliest aerial offensives against the beleaguered region since the beginning of the war.

More than 400 people were killed – almost half of them children – and thousands more were injured in a series of airstrikes which the International Red Cross described simply as ‘overwhelming’.

In one notably horrific incident, a mother – whose husband and children lay among the dead – described how the bombs came just as her family was beginning to starve. “My children died hungry,” she said. “I swear by God, my daughter died without suhoor. They grew tired of eating fava beans.”

It will come as no surprise that as the bodies were still being counted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bragged about how ‘this is just the beginning’ and ‘negotiations will continue only under fire’. Israel unilaterally broke the ceasefire agreement which began on 19th January, and it is already feared that these latest events mark a sustained escalation in the conflict.

Yesterday, BBC journalist Lyse Doucet pointed out that these manoeuvres from Netanyahu may have come about as a cynical political tactic to keep extreme right wingers happy within his cabinet. The Prime Minister is hoping to pass a budget through the Knesset later this month and with corruption charges still hanging over his head, he will do everything to cling to his already tenuous position.

It is easy to feel helpless in the face of such horror. Israel receives almost $4 billion annually in military aid from the United States and western countries have been toothless when it comes to suggesting that Israel has not conducted their war against Hamas with due respect to human rights.

Even the mild scolding which Israel received from Ireland last year led to a virtual suspension of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In December, Israel closed its embassy in Dublin over what it perceived as the Irish government’s ‘extreme anti-Israel policies’.

In the face of such frosty overtures from Jerusalem, the Irish government would do well to commit itself to taking some tangible action. The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill, first tabled by independent Irish senator Frances Black in 2018, has the potential to sanction Israel both economically and politically, sending a message to other countries that Israel is a pariah who should not be engaged with in good faith.

Charitable organisations like Trócaire, civil society groups, as well as thousands of individual campaigners across Ireland, have been campaigning for the Occupied Territories Bill to become Irish law for many years. This bill would definitively end Ireland’s economic trade with illegal Israeli settlements, and put Ireland in the front seat with regards to pursuing justice for oppressed peoples the world over.

See More: Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza, Israeli Embassy, Occupied Territories Bill

Related

The bittersweet reality of my new Irish passport
Comment 5 days ago

The bittersweet reality of my new Irish passport

By: Paul Burke

It’s time to end two-tier arts funding on the island
Comment 1 week ago

It’s time to end two-tier arts funding on the island

By: James Conor Patterson

The policing paradox in Northern Ireland
Comment 1 week ago

The policing paradox in Northern Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Latest

Excitement as livestreams show rare birds building nests in Ireland ready to lay their eggs
News 1 day ago

Excitement as livestreams show rare birds building nests in Ireland ready to lay their eggs

By: Fiona Audley

Vogue Williams, Nicky Byrne and Shay Given help launch Amazon.ie
Business 1 day ago

Vogue Williams, Nicky Byrne and Shay Given help launch Amazon.ie

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as region on brink of ‘all-out war’ again
News 1 day ago

Ireland condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as region on brink of ‘all-out war’ again

By: Fiona Audley

Derry man steps down as creative director of Loewe
Life & Style 1 day ago

Derry man steps down as creative director of Loewe

By: James Conor Patterson

Cocaine dealers who ran drugs empire from skip yard jailed for 40 years
News 1 day ago

Cocaine dealers who ran drugs empire from skip yard jailed for 40 years

By: Fiona Audley

Thatcher ordered MI5 probe into Russia’s links with Provisional IRA
News 1 day ago

Thatcher ordered MI5 probe into Russia’s links with Provisional IRA

By: Steven Taylor