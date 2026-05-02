Ten minutes with...Helen O'Shea

LIMERICK mother, musician and former doctor Helen O'Shea releases her new album today.

‘Songs in the Key of O’, featuring an all-star cast of collaborators, including Liam Ó Maonlaí of Hothouse Flowers, James Maddock, Barry Murphy of Hermitage Green, Rob Clores of the Black Crowes and more.

This week she took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I'm currently working on my new album release, "Songs in the Key of O", coming out everywhere on May 1st! The album is named for my tributes to two of my favourite artists: Sinéad O'Connor and Dolores O'Riordan, as well as some original songs written by myself and my writing partner, two-time Grammy winner Marc Swersky. I am also rehearsing these new songs with my band "Helen O'Shea & Friends" for some upcoming live shows!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Brandi Carlile

How did you get started in music?

My mother always sang at home and she taught us all the old standard Irish songs — singing made her happy and when she was happy, we were happy!

I played music a little in primary school but in secondary school I became part of a vocal duo which cemented my love for singing.

I told my lovely father I wanted to be a singer but he told me that medical school would be better for me, so off I went.

Many years later, my father was tragically killed in a car accident and I started to explore singing again after a long career in medicine.

In 2015 I met two-time Grammy winner Marc Swersky and we started writing and recording together and the rest is history — long may we run.

Where are you from in Ireland?

I was born in Rathkeale, raised in Ballylanders and then Limerick city so I am truly a Limerick girl.

Pantomime or opera?

Pantomime — unless the opera has subtitles!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Salthill, Galway — I went to medical school in Galway and I have great memories of walking the prom in all kinds of weather!

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Martin Hayes all the way!

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"I am a sturdy soul,

And there ain't no shame

In layin' down on the bed you made..."

From: The Eye by Brandi Carlile

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

A miniature statue of The Pièta by Michelangelo — the expression on the mother's face...

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The best thing about where I live in Long Branch, NJ, is the ocean and the boardwalk across the street from the front door!

. . . . and the worst?

The worst is the crowds that descend upon Long Branch all summer, with the traffic jams and long lines for restaurants us locals enjoy in the quiet of the off-season!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you? What do you believe in?

The greatest lesson life has taught me is that I am more likely to regret the things I do not do versus taking a wild chance on the things I have done! I believe in God, love, family and music!

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

The greatest loves of my life are my husband Paul, my son Luke and my daughter Lauren; I am truly blessed!