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Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Clare
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Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Clare

Grainne Browne (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a woman missing from Co. Clare.

Grainne Browne, 47, has been reported missing from Ennis since Saturday, May 2.

She was last seen in the town at 6pm on Friday, May 1.

Ms Browne is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height, of slim build with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing grey sweat pants, a brown fleece, white shoes and a fracture boot on her right foot.

Gardaí and Ms Browne's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Clare

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