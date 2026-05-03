Pedestrian seriously injured in early-morning collision in Co. Mayo

A MAN has been seriously injured following an early-morning road traffic collision in Co. Mayo.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on the Moneen Road in Castlebar at around 3.30am today.

The male pedestrian, aged in his late 30s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on (094) 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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