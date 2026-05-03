'One of the finest actors in Ireland': Tributes paid after Banshees of Inisherin star Gary Lydon passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish actor Gary Lydon, who has died at the age of 61.

Lydon rose to prominence on stage in Billy Roche's Wexford Trilogy in the 1980s and worked regularly with the playwright up until his passing.

He was also a familiar face on the big and small screen, having starred in the likes of RTÉ drama The Clinic and alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Lydon was born in London but relocated to his father's native Co. Wexford when he was nine.

However, he got his break when he returned to London to star in Roche's acclaimed trilogy in the 1980s and later stared in their BBC adaptations in the early 1990s.

'Cherish the memories'

The Wexford Arts Centre, where Lydon recently starred as Phil in a production Roche's play Of Mornington, described him as 'one of the finest actors in Ireland'.

"Recently, Gary had commented on how he had enjoyed playing Phil immensely and we had been in discussion with hopes of bringing the Of Mornington production across the water to the US," it added.

"We can only take comfort in the fact that Gary got to play the role of Phil that he always wanted to perform, a deeply flawed, down-on-his-luck former celebrity snooker player filled with bitterness and resentment who gradually redeems himself by the end of the play, revealing true empathy and compassion.

"Gary embraced these characters so finely written by Billy Roche with passion.

"Though heartbreaking, it is fitting that his final role on our stage was performed alongside his son James Doherty O'Brien in a terrific performance as Mike, the young vulnerable snooker player with a suspect past.

"The lights in the theatre world are dimmer due to the loss of Gary, but we will cherish the memories of his performances with reverence.

"Deepest sympathies to his family, friends, stage and screen colleagues and to Billy Roche, his creative alliance collaborator for over 40 years."

The Picture House Wexford Film Society lauded Lydon's body of work, commenting: "Only a few weeks ago he told us about a couple of films he's completed, The Sandy Banks and One Sweet Hour, where he has the lead role of an ageing Elvis impersonator.

"At least we'll have those to look forward to.

"Our deepest condolences go to his family and many friends. Rest in peace Gary."

Film Network Ireland described Lydon as an 'actor of immense depth and presence'.

"His dedication to the craft and his generosity as a collaborator made him not just a respected actor, but a valued member of the creative community," it added.

"We personally have a number of colleagues who knew him well and his passion and leadership, coupled with a creative and vulnerable qualities were such a rarity.

"A brilliant guy and a lovely man. An example of how to carry yourself in the industry.

"In the wider industry, those who worked with him speak of a performer of great integrity, warmth and quiet brilliance, the kind of artist who elevates everything around him."

Meanwhile, Wexford TD George Lawlor commented: "Gary was an immense actor who delivered so many roles with an understated talent."

Screen credits

Among his TV credits, Lydon starred in the TV dramas Seaforth (1994), Amongst Women (1998), On Home Ground (2001) and The Clinic (2003) for which he won two IFTAs.

He also had small parts in films including Michael Collins (1996) and Ordinary Decent Criminal (2000).

Lydon played Inspector Gerry Stanton in John Michael McDonagh's films The Guard (2011) and Calvary (2014).

He also appeared in three films that were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture — War Horse (2011), Brooklyn (2015) and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), in which he played the father of Barry Keoghan’s character.

Lydon was most recently seen on screen in last year's critically-acclaimed Channel 4 drama, Trespasses.

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