One winner lands €8.7m in Saturday's Irish Lotto in second jackpot prize of 2026

ONE winner has landed a staggering €8.7m in Saturday's Irish Lotto, the second jackpot prize of 2026.

The prize pot had rolled over 18 times since starting at €2m on February 28, days after a single ticket in Co. Mayo won €11.1m in the first Lotto jackpot win of the year.

Lotto bosses have yet to reveal where the winning ticket for Saturday night's jackpot was purchased, however, they have confirmed there was only one winner of the €8,726,418 prize.

"There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot," read the National Lottery website.

"In total, over 101,000 players won prizes in the Lotto & Lotto Plus draws."

Saturday's winning numbers in the main Lotto draw were 1, 7, 27, 28, 34 and 42, with 26 being the bonus ball.

Another ticket matched five numbers and the bonus to claim almost €147,000, while 18 tickets each won €1,800 after matching five numbers.

Saturday's win was the second Lotto jackpot win of the year after a Co. Mayo syndicate scooped €11.1m in February.

The group purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket for the February 25 draw at Kelly's Mace in Newport.

Revealing the discovery of their win, the head of the syndicate told the National Lottery: "I heard on the local radio that there had been a win in Mayo, so of course I had to check the ticket straight away.

"I had to call in for help — I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"We sat down, phone in one hand, Lotto ticket in the other, going through the numbers, ticking them off one by one. It was very surreal."

Members of the winning syndicate told Lotto bosses they planned to spend the winnings on new homes, home renovation projects and some well-deserved holidays.

Saturday’s winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery on 1800 666 222.

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