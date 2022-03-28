First Minister Mark Drakeford praises long-standing relations between Ireland and Wales
Community

First Minister Mark Drakeford praises long-standing relations between Ireland and Wales

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks at City Hall

A SPECIAL reception was recently held at the Consulate General of Ireland in Cardiff to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The event highlighted the unique connections between Ireland and Wales, and also saw a number of Welsh landmarks illuminated in blue and yellow, instead of the usual green, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Hosting a reception in Cardiff City Hall on St Patrick’s Day, Irish Consul General Denise Hanrahan said: “As we are at last able to mark St Patrick’s Day in Wales together and in person, I welcome this opportunity to reconnect and reengage with the people and organisations who help to generate the vibrant connections between Ireland and Wales.”

She added: “I am delighted to bring together members of the Irish and Ukrainian communities in Wales, and to showcase some of the brilliant local performers of Irish music and dancing, including Comhaltas Irish Session Club; South Wales Pipers; and the young people who will represent Wales at this year’s World Irish Dancing Championships.”

Irish Consul General Denise Hanrahan with St Colmcilles GAA Club

Speaking at the St Patrick’s Day reception in City Hall, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said: “Ireland is our closest European neighbour and the long-standing relationship between our nations is very important to us.

“I welcome the re-opening of the Irish Consulate in Cardiff and I am pleased to wish a Happy St Patrick’s Day to all Irish people and those celebrating in Wales and around the world.”

