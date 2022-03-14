IN PICTURES: London goes green as St Patrick's Day Parade returns

LONDON turned green over the weekend as thousands of people from all walks of life enjoyed the return of the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival to the capital.

It was the first major event held in the capital since the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, and The Irish Post was proud to be the official media partner for the event once again.

The festivities on Sunday, March 13 started with a St Patrick’s Day breakfast held at Richard Corrigan’s Bentley’s restaurant in Piccadilly, hosted by Jacqueline O’Donovan of the O’Donovan Waste firm, which is one of the sponsors of the annual event.

That breakfast was attended by fellow festival sponsors, parade grand marshals and special guests – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin – before they set off to walk in the parade.

Those grand marshals - eleven key worker representatives from the Irish community in London – were joined by one further marshal on the day, a representative from Ukraine who held the nation’s blue and yellow flag throughout the procession.

The marshals also flanked the Taoiseach when he took to the main stage in Trafalgar Square.

“St Patrick’s Day is about reconnecting with our communities all around the world, of togetherness, and of celebrating our identity, culture, our art, the tremendous diaspora, with links in cities all over the world,” he said.

“I’m here in London to really nurture that important British-Irish relationship, which is the most important of them all, given our family links down the centuries.”

The Taoiseach also took an opportunity to walk through Trafalgar Square to visit the stalls meet with community organisations before heading on to his next engagement - the annual St Patrick's trip to the US to meet with President Joe Biden.

Elsewhere in the square a bustling main stage line-up kept the crowds moving including performances by Xnthony, Ragz-CV, Altan and Damien Dempsey.