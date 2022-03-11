Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin will today, Friday 11 March, travel to London for the start of a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day in both the UK and Washington DC.
Culminating in the traditional visit to the White House to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday March 17, the 8-day trip will look to celebrate and deepen the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US and UK.
This evening, the Taoiseach will attend a reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny, where he will meet members of the business community from the UK as well as Ireland.
On Saturday, he will attend an Enterprise Ireland business event and roundtable at the Embassy of Ireland.
This will be followed by attendance at the Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham, which will include a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It is expected the leaders will discuss Irish and British relations and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The day will conclude with a dinner where the the Taoiseach will be guest of honour of the St. Patrick’s Day Ball Committee.
This Sunday will see the Taoiseach attend London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade, which this year will celebrate ‘community’ and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Taoiseach will then travel to Washington DC for a series of engagements.
Tuesday March 15 will see a cultural programme, which includes lunch for Congressman Richie Neal, a ceremony in honour of former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception, and a special performance of Riverdance.
Wednesday March 16 will feature a series of economic engagements, including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and The Ireland Funds' 30th National Gala.
Thursday March 17, St Patrick's Day, will see a programme of events at the White House and Capitol Hill, including a breakfast hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill, a bilateral between the Taoiseach and President Biden, as well as the traditional Shamrock Ceremony and Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.
In meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.
Other ministers will be traveling to dozens of locations around the world with the aim of reconnecting with other countries after the pandemic.