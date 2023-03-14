New CEO appointed for charity supporting most vulnerable Irish in Manchester
Community

New CEO appointed for charity supporting most vulnerable Irish in Manchester

Patrick Morrison is the new CEO at Irish Community Care Manchester

A NEW leader has joined a charity in Manchester which supports some of the most vulnerable members of the Irish community living in the city.

This month Irish Community Care Manchester (ICCM) welcomed Patrick Morrison as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement regarding the new appointment, they confirmed: “Irish Community Care Manchester is pleased to be able to welcome Patrick Morrison to the team as our new  Chief Executive Officer.”

Mr Morrison, who was born in Liverpool to Irish parents, has over 17 years' experience working in the Irish community and with Ireland’s diaspora internationally, the not-for-profit organisation confirmed.

“With a background in cultural and community work, Patrick is joining us from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and, is a former chair of Irish in Britain, so has an already established network and knowledge of the community which can only strengthen and grow ICCM as it continues in its mission of promoting care, culture and community,” ICCM added.

Mr Morrison states that he is “looking forward” to getting stuck into his new role.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experiences of being Irish to ICC, and developing a deeper understanding of the needs and achievements of the Irish community across Manchester as together we continue building a thriving and resilient community across Manchester,” he said this week.

Martin Connolly, Chair of ICCM, said of the appointment: “The board of trustees and staff are excited to welcome Patrick to the role with his experience and leadership, as we embark on this new chapter for ICCM.”

“As we prepare to celebrate St Patrick’s day this year, you may see Patrick and members of the team out and about at various Irish events across the city so please do make contact and say hello while enjoying the festivities.”

See More: Irish, Irish Community Care Manchester, Manchester, Patrick Morrison

Related

Irish charity serving Birmingham’s homeless receives 'amazing' funding injection
News 1 month ago

Irish charity serving Birmingham’s homeless receives 'amazing' funding injection

By: Irish Post

London Irish charity serving vulnerable community members gets ‘well run’ rating
Community 10 months ago

London Irish charity serving vulnerable community members gets ‘well run’ rating

By: Fiona Audley

Manchester-based Irishwoman turns 100 years old - just like her homeland
Community 11 months ago

Manchester-based Irishwoman turns 100 years old - just like her homeland

By: Irish Post

Latest

Arrest made after car stuffed with stolen children's medicines stopped by police
News 32 minutes ago

Arrest made after car stuffed with stolen children's medicines stopped by police

By: Fiona Audley

Meet the Irish movers and shakers shaping London’s food and drink scene
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Meet the Irish movers and shakers shaping London’s food and drink scene

By: Irish Post

Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Top 10 things to do for anyone visiting Ireland in 2023
Life & Style 20 hours ago

Top 10 things to do for anyone visiting Ireland in 2023

By: Irish Post

PICTURES: Manchester goes green for St Patrick’s Day 2023
Entertainment 21 hours ago

PICTURES: Manchester goes green for St Patrick’s Day 2023

By: Irish Post