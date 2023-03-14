New CEO appointed for charity supporting most vulnerable Irish in Manchester

A NEW leader has joined a charity in Manchester which supports some of the most vulnerable members of the Irish community living in the city.

This month Irish Community Care Manchester (ICCM) welcomed Patrick Morrison as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement regarding the new appointment, they confirmed: “Irish Community Care Manchester is pleased to be able to welcome Patrick Morrison to the team as our new Chief Executive Officer.”

Mr Morrison, who was born in Liverpool to Irish parents, has over 17 years' experience working in the Irish community and with Ireland’s diaspora internationally, the not-for-profit organisation confirmed.

“With a background in cultural and community work, Patrick is joining us from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and, is a former chair of Irish in Britain, so has an already established network and knowledge of the community which can only strengthen and grow ICCM as it continues in its mission of promoting care, culture and community,” ICCM added.

Mr Morrison states that he is “looking forward” to getting stuck into his new role.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experiences of being Irish to ICC, and developing a deeper understanding of the needs and achievements of the Irish community across Manchester as together we continue building a thriving and resilient community across Manchester,” he said this week.

Martin Connolly, Chair of ICCM, said of the appointment: “The board of trustees and staff are excited to welcome Patrick to the role with his experience and leadership, as we embark on this new chapter for ICCM.”

“As we prepare to celebrate St Patrick’s day this year, you may see Patrick and members of the team out and about at various Irish events across the city so please do make contact and say hello while enjoying the festivities.”