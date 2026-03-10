Anna Haugh and Karen Cogan among Irish ladies celebrating International Women’s Day

A GROUP of 250 Irish women came together in London over the weekend to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Icap hosted its annual lunch on March 6, in the Fitzroy Kimpton hotel in Bloomsbury.
Keynote speaker for the charity event was Karen Cogan.
Keynote speaker Karen Cogan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The renowned writer and performer, who hails from Cork city, was recently named an Irish rising star by Variety and Screen Daily.
Among the guests in attendance were Orla McBreen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland, and Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh.
Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh, Lady Chanelle McCoy and Trish Halpin All have been keynote speakers at previous icap International Women’s Day events (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Based in London, icap is the only specialist British-based counselling and psychotherapy service supporting people from the Irish community.
Scroll down for more pictures from the event…
icap CEO Fionuala Bonnar, founder and Honorary President Teresa Gallagher and Clinical Director Sarah Grant-Jones (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Janice Flynn, Elif Gallagher, icap founder and Honorary President Teresa Gallagher and Sinead Crowley (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Ann Kiernan, Trish Thorburn, Mary Halpin and Mary Clancy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Orla Bance from CCR3 Academy and Ciara Pryce from VGC Group (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Lorna, Sheena, Brigid and Sarah Rogers (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Kayleigh Goldsmith, Tricia Barrow, Eibhlin Barrett, Debbie Jordan and Katie Griffin from L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Brinda Kantamaneni, Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom and Ann Marie O'Shea from OMALY Cosmetics (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Tara Cronin, icap Head of Fundraising and Events and Lyndsey from Gallagher Group (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Triona Dowd, Margaret Cronin and Sheila Dixon (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
