Anna Haugh and Karen Cogan among Irish ladies celebrating International Women’s Day

A GROUP of 250 Irish women came together in London over the weekend to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Icap hosted its annual lunch on March 6, in the Fitzroy Kimpton hotel in Bloomsbury.

Keynote speaker for the charity event was Karen Cogan.

The renowned writer and performer, who hails from Cork city, was recently named an Irish rising star by Variety and Screen Daily.

Among the guests in attendance were Orla McBreen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland, and Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh.

Based in London, icap is the only specialist British-based counselling and psychotherapy service supporting people from the Irish community.

