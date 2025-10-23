Soldier F found not guilty on all Bloody Sunday charges

A BRITISH army veteran who was involved in Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 has been cleared of all charges in relation to the incident.

The man, referred to as Soldier F as he could not be identified, was on trial in Belfast this month.

He was accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry on January 30, 1972.

He was also charged with five attempted murders during the incident in Derry's Bogside area.

Soldier F denied all seven charges and was today found not guilty on all of them by judge Justice Patrick Lynch at Belfast Crown Court.

The judge told the court that the evidence presented against the veteran fell "well short" of what was needed for conviction.

Relatives of those who died in Bloody Sunday, which happened at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, have campaigned for years to get justice for their loved ones.

In a statement read outside court, the Bloody Sunday families said they don't blame the trial judge, but claim the "blame lies firmly with the British state and with the RUC who failed to investigate the murders on Bloody Sunday properly or indeed at all".