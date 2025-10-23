Diaspora Minister confirms £6.5m in funding to support Irish communities in Britain

A FUNDING pot of £6.5m has been confirmed by the Irish Government for organisations supporting the Irish community in Britain this year.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond announced the 2025/26 funding this week, which is distributed under the annual Emigrant Support Programme (ESP) grants initiative.

Some 110 organisations which work with members of the Irish community located across the country will receive grants in the latest ESP round.

“Over the last nine months, I have visited community groups in London, Coventry, Birmingham, Glasgow and the north of England,” Minister Richmon said as he announced the grants at an event held at the Irish Embassy in London.

“I have heard first-hand how challenging the last number of years have been,” he added.

“I also saw how these communities did not shy away.

“Your commitment, care and dedication in nurturing both our people and our shared heritage reflects the values that epitomise the very best of us.”

Minister Richmond went on to praise the ESP recipients for their ongoing work with some of the most vulnerable members of Ireland’s diaspora across the UK.

“Behind the 110 organisations supported by the Emigrant Support Programme, there are thousands of individual stories. This funding will allow them to continue to tell those stories of lives being enhanced and connections being forged,” he added.

The minister said the funding, which will support 192 projects across the country, will further deepen the connections between Britain and Ireland.

“The Tánaiste and the Government are committed to an ambitious relationship with Great Britain,” he said.

“A common message I have heard from our communities here is real interest in supporting our work to deepen Irish-British bonds.

“Our diaspora have unique understanding and insights and I look forward to harnessing this goodwill to further enhance political and economic ties.”

The Minister also recognised the Irish community’s contribution to the Government’s new diaspora strategy.

“I thank all of you here in Britain who have taken time to contribute to Ireland’s future relationship with our diaspora, be it at the consultations in Glasgow, Warrington or London, or through the Global Irish Survey, which I launched here in London in July and which has received over 10,000 responses from around the world,” he said.

“It was important that we heard from a range of voices across the community. Your insights and experience will help us shape a stronger strategy.”

The top 10 Irish organisations funded by ESP grants for 2025/6:

London Irish Centre: £938,147

Irish in Britain: £440k

Irish Community Care (Liverpool): £380k

Icap: £294,820

Birmingham Irish Association: £286,684

Irish Community Care Manchester: £275k

Irish Community Services: £259k

Leeds Irish Health and Homes: £258,500

Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith: £241K

Bent Irish Advisory Service: £230,875