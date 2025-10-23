Family pays tribute after ‘cherished’ cyclist dies following collision with car

THE family of a cyclist who died following a collision with a car have paid tribute to him.

Jason O’Hanlon, from Hitchin in Hertfordshire, died after the electric bike he was riding collided with a white BMW.

The incident happened at around 2pm on October 13 along Purwell Lane towards the junction with Willian Road.

The 46-year-old, who was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, died on October 17.

Payong tribute to him this week, his family said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of the man so many loved.

“He was a cherished father, partner, son, brother and friend to so many,” they added.

“Losing Jason in such a sudden and devastating way has left a hole that can never be filled.”

Due to Mr O’Hanlon having interaction with the British Transport Police (BTP) prior to the collision, the BTP referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard protocol.

Following a review, the IOPC has confirmed that the investigation into the collision will remain with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Jason’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” Inspector Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who saw the bike, the white BMW or the marked police vehicle in the Purwell Lane and Willian Road area either before or at the time of the collision, to contact me,” he added.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from you if you have any CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”