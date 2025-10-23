NI Green energy strategy achieves 1% of target after £100m spent

A NEW report by the Northern Ireland Audit Office shows that it has achieved just 1% of its main energy-saving target after four years and over £100 million in spending.

The independent report revealed "significant flaws" in both the design and delivery of the region’s Energy Strategy, raising serious concerns over value for money.

Launched in 2021 following Stormont’s declaration of a climate emergency, the strategy aimed to cut emissions while helping with energy costs.

It committed to saving 8,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy, sourcing 80% of electricity from renewables, and doubling the low-carbon and renewable energy economy to over £2bn in annual turnover by 2030.

But by March 2025, only 90 GWh of energy savings had been recorded, which is just 1% of the target.

Renewable electricity generation stands at 45%, well below the 80% goal, and the green energy economy’s turnover is still £420m short of target.

Northern Ireland’s Comptroller and Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville, called the shortfall staggering and pointed to a systemic lack of accountability.

“Because of the lack of oversight and monitoring of performance, we cannot say that the £107 million spent represents good value for money,” Carville said, according to RTÉ.

The report criticised the Energy Strategy Oversight Group for failing to assess whether any of the 74 action plans implemented over the past three years were contributing meaningfully to the strategy’s goals.

The group reportedly did not review progress until September 2024, nearly three years after the strategy was published.

The report also showed a culture of excessive public consultations and planning delays as major barriers to progress.

Energy projects in Britain usually receive approval within a year, but similar initiatives in Northern Ireland face waits of up to three years or more.

Some planned schemes, including a business energy efficiency programme and a "one-stop shop" for decarbonisation advice, were consulted on and later abandoned.

In 2024 more than half of the Energy Strategy’s actions involved public consultation, with the Audit Office warning this was undermining progress.

In response to the report, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald acknowledged the shortcomings and pledged to implement the Audit Office’s five recommendations, including a strategic review and improved performance monitoring.

“We have statutory targets to meet, and we are making good progress,” Archibald said.

“But we will be reviewing all of that and publishing that report before the end of the year.”

Of the £107m spent since 2020, around £85m went to capital projects, and £22m covered staffing costs.

Archibald claimed these investments have already begun to generate savings of £9m per year.

But others have argued that the overall lack of progress undermines public confidence.

Phillip Brett, chair of Stormont’s Economy Committee, called for a "realistic reset" of targets, according to BBC Radio Ulster.

While SDLP economy spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin slammed the department for its “complete absence of urgency, leadership and accountability”.

McLaughlin said that despite more than £100m of public money spent, the department has failed to deliver meaningful progress.

“That is unacceptable for the public purse, for our climate obligations, and for the future of our economy,” she said.

The Audit Office warns that unless there is a significant change in approach, Northern Ireland risks failing to meet both its 2030 and 2050 emissions goals.

With agriculture accounting for nearly 29% of emissions and continued dependence on oil for home heating, Northern Ireland faces a unique set of challenges.

Domestic transport, building heat and electricity supply make up the majority of the rest.

The Department for the Economy has committed to publishing a mid-term review of the Energy Strategy by the end of 2025.