Half a million passengers expected to pass through Dublin Airport over bank holiday weekend

HALF a million passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this bank holiday weekend.

Over the four days between Friday, October 24 and Monday, October 27, around 460,000 people are set to pass through the arrivals halls and departure gates.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend, with 121,000 passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport, including 63,000 departing passengers.

“This weekend marks the start of the school mid-term holiday, so our terminals are going to be busy,” Sarah Ryan, Director of Communications at daa, which operates Dublin Airport, said this week.

“The October mid-term break always provides a great opportunity for families to get away for some autumnal sunshine, so flights to places like the Canaries and southern Spain and Portugal are going to be busy,” she added.

“Ireland is also a big attraction at this time of year for tourists and we're expecting big numbers to arrive from all over the world over the coming days.”

The airline has warned passengers travelling on Sunday, October 26 to remember that the clocks go back.

"Passengers traveling during this busy period are recommended to arrive at their terminal of departure two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours prior to a long-haul flight,” Ms Ryan said.

“Passengers travelling on Sunday are further reminded to set their alarm clocks carefully, with the clocks set to go back by one hour in the early hours of Sunday morning,” she added.