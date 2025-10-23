Half a million passengers expected to pass through Dublin Airport over bank holiday weekend
Business

Half a million passengers expected to pass through Dublin Airport over bank holiday weekend

HALF a million passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this bank holiday weekend. 

Over the four days between Friday, October 24 and Monday, October 27, around 460,000 people are set to pass through the arrivals halls and departure gates.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend, with 121,000 passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport, including 63,000 departing passengers.

Dubin Airport (Pic: Daa/Conor McCabe Photography)

“This weekend marks the start of the school mid-term holiday, so our terminals are going to be busy,” Sarah Ryan, Director of Communications at daa, which operates  Dublin Airport, said this week.

“The October mid-term break always provides a great opportunity for families to get away for some autumnal sunshine, so flights to places like the Canaries and southern Spain and Portugal are going to be busy,” she added.

“Ireland is also a big attraction at this time of year for tourists and we're expecting big numbers to arrive from all over the world over the coming days.”

The airline has warned passengers travelling on Sunday, October 26 to remember that the clocks go back.

"Passengers traveling during this busy period are recommended to arrive at their terminal of departure two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours prior to a long-haul flight,” Ms Ryan said.

“Passengers travelling on Sunday are further reminded to set their alarm clocks carefully, with the clocks set to go back by one hour in the early hours of Sunday morning,” she added.

See More: Bank Holiday, Dublin Airport, Passengers

Related
Business 20 hours ago

IT consultancy firm Saros announces new Dublin HQ as part of €8m global expansion plans

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 4 days ago

Sisk staff raise more than €215,000 for Irish homelessness charity Focus Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 4 days ago

Farrans manager named on prestigious list recognising influential women in construction

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 5 hours ago

NI Green energy strategy achieves 1% of target after £100m spent

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 7 hours ago

Irish county named among best global travel destinations for 2026

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Ireland commits €250k in aid after typhoons 'devastate' Vietnam

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Ireland seeks ‘centenarian ambassadors’ who were alive when first census took place in 1926

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Ireland officially joins CERN as associate member state

By: Fiona Audley

News 20 hours ago

Co. Donegal school pays tribute to 'cherished teacher' after body found in search for missing man

By: Gerard Donaghy