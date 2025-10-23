Texan billionaire’s private whiskey distillery plan in Kilkenny causes backlash

A PROPOSAL by Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren to build a private whiskey distillery on the grounds of Castletown Cox has drawn criticism from locals, who argue the project could disrupt the quiet rural character of the area.

Warren is the chairman of US-based pipeline giant Energy Transfer and estimated to be worth over €7bn.

The plans submitted show he intends to convert several farm outbuildings on the Castletown Cox Estate into a small-scale distillery.

According to planning documents the whiskey production is intended solely for "personal consumption and that of friends", with no commercial sales planned "at this stage".

Two residents have formally raised objections with Kilkenny County Council, citing concerns over noise, traffic, and possible future expansion of the distillery, according to the Irish Independent.

One local described the plans as “incompatible with the quiet rural character of the area”, warning that the distillery's operations could impact the environment and quality of life for those living nearby.

Adding to these concerns is the ambiguity in the proposal's language.

“It’s either a vanity project for personal use or the groundwork for future economic development, it can’t be both,” said one objector in a letter to the council.

The distillery, planned by Warren's company Rosebrack Ltd, would involve restoring six historic agricultural buildings.

Facilities would include a malt house, brew house, bonded cask storage area, and staff amenities, all located within a cluster of protected structures on the 18th-century estate near Piltown, County Kilkenny.

Castletown Cox was built in the 1760s for Archbishop Michael Cox, and is considered one of Ireland’s finest Palladian mansions.

It has passed through numerous prominent families and was extensively restored in the early 21st century.

Warren acquired the estate in 2018 for €12.6m.

Kilkenny County Council has requested additional details on the proposal, particularly around noise levels, odour emissions and monitoring of activity.

The council’s final decision is pending further review.