Charlie Bird, Marian Keyes and Louise Kennedy among winners at An Post Irish Book Awards
Culture

Charlie Bird, Marian Keyes and Louise Kennedy among winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

Charlie bird receiving his award.

THE WINNERS of the An Post Irish Book Awards have been announced, with Richie Sadlier, Sally Hayden, John Boyne, Kellie Harrington and many more among the winners on the night.

Held at the Convention Centre in Dublin last night, former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird claimed victory with his biography Time and Tide, while the Eason novel of the Year Award went to Louise Kennedy for her book Trespasses.

Bridge Street Books in Co Wicklow claimed the title of Irish Bookshop of the Year, while Marian Keyes won the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year for Again, Rachel - a sequel to the 1998 novel Rachel's Holiday.

First awarded in 2006, the An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible.

Each year it brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.

Brenden Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said:

"Our industry has worked so hard to grow the awards from something quite small into the behemoth it has become today and we are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved through a broad coalition of readers, writers, publishers, sponsors, booksellers and librarians.

"Some wonderful books have been published this year, many by established literary stars, but also by an astonishing number of talented newcomers who seem to spring fully-formed on to the Irish literary scene every year. We are delighted to congratulate the winners with their An Post Irish Book Awards."

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, says:

"Books represent the best of us as a nation. An Post is very proud to be associated with the Irish Book Awards. It’s wonderful to celebrate such great writers, illustrators, poets and bookshops from across the island. I congratulate the winners and all those who were shortlisted."

A one-hour television special, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Wednesday 7 December which will reveal this year’s An Post Irish Book of the Year 2022, selected by a distinguished panel of judges.

The books that are nominated for the award are Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes, Time and Tide by Charlie Bird, My Fourth Time, We Drowned by Sally Hayden, Kellie by Kellie Harignton and Girls Who Slay Monsters by Ellen Ryan.

Previous winners of the An Post Irish Book of the Year include Fintan O’Toole for We Don’t Know Ourselves, Doireann Ni Ghriofa for A Ghost in the Throat and the late Vicky Phelan for Overcoming.

 

Full list of winners:

Eason Novel of the Year

  • Trespasses – Louise Kennedy 

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

  • An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon

Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year

  • My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden

Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year

  • An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

  • The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina and Karol Daly

Eason Sports Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM

  • Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle

Dubray Biography of the Year

  • Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

  • Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

  • Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald

Bookselling Ireland Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

  • Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier

An Post Irish Bookshop of the Year

  • Bridge Street Books, Wicklow

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

  • EL – Thaddeus Ó Buachalla

Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year

  • Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

  • This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

  • Breaking Point – Edel Coffey

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

  • Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

  • There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan

Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year

  • John Boyne

See More: An Post, An Post Irish Book Awards, Charlie Bird, Marian Keyes

Related

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction
Culture 1 week ago

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Shane MacGowan releases limited-edition book of art and lyrics
Culture 2 weeks ago

Shane MacGowan releases limited-edition book of art and lyrics

By: Irish Post

Anne Enright to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at An Post Irish Book Awards
Culture 2 weeks ago

Anne Enright to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at An Post Irish Book Awards

By: Irish Post

Latest

Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special
Entertainment 1 day ago

Stars of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special

By: Irish Post

Mother dies following fire that killed her two children in Nottingham
News 1 day ago

Mother dies following fire that killed her two children in Nottingham

By: Irish Post

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite
Food & Drink 1 day ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite

By: Irish Post

Government announces further regulation of vapes
News 1 day ago

Government announces further regulation of vapes

By: Connell McHugh

Saudi Arabia have pulled off one of the greatest World Cup upsets ever today by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in Qatar
Sport 1 day ago

Saudi Arabia have pulled off one of the greatest World Cup upsets ever today by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in Qatar

By: Conor O'Donoghue