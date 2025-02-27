Funding of €1m will progress project creating historical dictionary of Irish language

AN ongoing project which will create a dictionary of the Irish language from the 1600s to the present day has received a funding injection of more than €1m.

Some €1.1 million has been announced for the Historical Dictionary of Irish or Foclóir Stairiúil na Gaeilge project, which will outline the meaning and use of Irish words, from a range of sources, which have been in use over the centuries.

The Irish language has a rich history – from its folklore and placenames to its literature and dialects – as well as a significant modern setting.

However, it is one of a few contemporary European languages that does not have an authoritative historical dictionary.

The Royal Irish Academy has taken it upon itself to rectify that, with the support of Ireland’s Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

This week Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary announced funding of €1,133,196 which will be spent on the Academy's development plan for the dictionary over the next four years.

By the end of the funding period the first tranche of the dictionary will be made available to the public.

“I'm delighted my department is in a position to continue its support for the Historical Dictionary,” Minister Calleary said.

“As a result of this lexical work under the Royal Irish Academy, Irish will be put in a similar position to other European languages, which have comprehensive historical dictionaries.”

He added: “The Historical Dictionary of Irish, and the historical subcorpora to be generated in association with it, will be a resource for the public, for academia, for young people learning Irish with modern technology, and will be an important platform for Gaeltacht communities and the richness of their dialects.”

Once complete, the database of Irish-language texts and collections will be made freely available to the public online.

Dr. Charles Dillon, Editor of the Historical Dictionary of Irish said the funding will help progress their ambitious project.

“This significant funding will help advance our research programme at the Royal Irish Academy and in providing outputs to the public,” he said.

“These will include dictionaries based on the dialects of Irish, and new digital sources for the public, providing a fresh perspective on Irish as it was spoken and written in previous times.”

He added: “The RIA is committed to the objective of providing a full authoritative dictionary for Modern Irish, being a specific objective of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support from the Department and look forward to the work ahead.”