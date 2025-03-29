Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 award winners announced
Culture

Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 award winners announced

The winners (L-R) Matt Cranitch, Cathy Jordan, Sarah Allen, Brian Finnegan, Siobhán Peoples, Áine Hensey, Colm Broderick, and Johnny Óg Connolly

THE recipients of Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 have been officially unveiled at a special event held at Iveagh House, in D  

The 2025 award recipients are:

Gradam Ceoil (musician) – Siobhán Peoples

Amhránaí (singer) – Cathy Jordan

Gradam Saoil (lifetime achievement) – Matt Cranitch

Grúpa Ceoil (group) – Flook

Ceoltóir Óg (young musician) – Colm Broderick

Cumadóir (composer) – Johnny Óg Connolly

Gradam Comaoine (outstanding contribution) – Áine Hensey

 

NOW in its 28th year, Gradam Ceoil TG4 judges best in performance and cultural impact across seven categories.

The selection process is carried out by an independent panel of previous awardees and leading figures in the traditional music community.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 acknowledges artistic excellence and also emphasises the success of the recipients by taking their music, song, and dance to global audiences.

The Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 concert and award ceremony will take place at the University Concert Hall, Limerick, on Sunday, May 4. This will be broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide via the TG4 Player

(All photos courtesy of TG4)

The recipients: (L-R) Matt Cranitch, Cathy Jordan, Sarah Allen, Brian Finnegan, Siobhán Peoples, Áine Hensey, Colm Broderick, and Johnny Óg Connolly

Colm Broderick

Áine Hensey

Cathy Jordan

Matt Cranitch

Flook

Siobhán Peoples

