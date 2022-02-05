James Joyce’s cultural legacy examined in new book - released just in time for Bloomsday
James Joyce’s cultural legacy examined in new book - released just in time for Bloomsday

JUST in time for Bloomsday 2022, author David Collard will release a hundred essays on James Joyce and the long shadows he continues to cast on every aspect of our culture.

The book, Multiple Joyce, offers one essay for each year since the publication of Ulysses.

Through those pieces Collard navigates the Irish author’s astonishing cultural legacy in the century since the publication of Ulysses in 1922.

Holding up a funhouse mirror to our times, Collard finds a multitude of Joyces, in often ludicrous disguises, wherever he looks - whether at Ally Sloper, Borsalino hats, Anthony Burgess, Cher, first editions, Flann O’Brien, Guinness, Hattie Jacques, John Cage, Kim Kardashian, Lego, Moby-Dick, numismatics, perfume, pianos, Princess Grace, puns, The Ramones, Sally Rooney, Stanley Unwin, Star Wars, waxworks or Zylo spectacles.

Endlessly reinvented and exploited, Joyce emerges as a ubiquitous, indispensable and ruthlessly commodified Everyman.

As Rónán Hession puts it in his foreword, Collard is above all “good company”.

Whether you’re a devout admirer or wary newcomer, this surprising, unconventional handbook offers an entertaining prompt to dive into the depths of Joyce’s ever-expanding universe.

London-based Collard writes for print and online publications including the Times Literary Supplement, Literary Review, 3:AM Magazine, gorse, Exacting Clam, White Review and others.

Multiple Joyce is due to be released on June 16, 2022, published by Sagging Meniscus Press.

