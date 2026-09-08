Witness appeal after young man seriously injured in Co. Meath attack

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was left seriously injured after being attacked in Co. Meath.

The police force was called to an incident at a home in Ballivor just after 7am yesterday morning (September 7).

They found a man, aged in his 20s, who was seriously injured.

He was taken to Mullingar hospital for treatment and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation, which is being led from an incident room at Trim Garda Station.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“In addition they are appealing to anyone with camera footage - including motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the time - to contact them,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9486140 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

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