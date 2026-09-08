'The honour of my life': Malachi Cush receives St Patrick’s Medal

COUNTRY star Malachi Cush claims it is the “honour of his life” to be awarded the St Partick’s Medal by the Archdiocese of Armagh.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from Donaghmore in Co. Tyrone, received the medal over the weekend in recognition of his “generous service to the Archdiocese” and his dedication to charity work.

“Warmest congratulations to Malachi Cush, who received the St Patrick’s Medal in recognition of his generous service to the Archdiocese, particularly through his work in preparing for and contributing to our recent Congress on Youth, Family and Faith,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said following the presentation ceremony.

“The award also recognises the service Malachi offered to the wider Church during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the continuing witness to faith that he gives through his work with charities and his work in media and broadcasting,” they added.

Cush was joined by his wife Claire and family members for the ceremony held on Sunday, September 6.

“It was the honour of my life to receive the St Patrick’s medal yesterday from Bishop Michael Router," he said following the presentation.

"My sincere gratitude to the Archdiocese of Armagh for counting me worthy and to all who have helped guide my faith all these years - my beloved parents, family and of course Claire, who has been such a blessing in my life and in nurturing my faith."

He added: "I know of many people down through the years who would have been much more worthy of this award but I accept it on behalf of them all.

"Thanks so much to all of you who have sent such wonderful and generous messages. I really appreciate every one. God bless you all."

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