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Man charged after 3D printed gun found during Cork drugs raid
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Man charged after 3D printed gun found during Cork drugs raid

A MAN has appeared in court following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of €7k during a raid in Co. Cork.

Gardaí seized a total of €7,200 suspected illegal cannabis and cocaine during the search of a property in the Ballymacoda area of East Cork on September 4.

They also discovered a 3D printed gun during the search of the home.

“The operation was conducted by members of the Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit and Serious Crime Unit, under Operation Tara,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“Approximately €4,800 of cannabis and €2,400 of cocaine were seized. A 3D printed firearm was also recovered,” they added.

“The drugs and firearm seized are now subject to analysis.”

A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation has since been charged.

He appeared at Dungarvan District Court in Waterford yesterday morning.

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See More: Cork, Drugs, Gun, Seized

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