'He took my innocence': Survivor welcomes sentencing of Co. Antrim man for child abuse offences 

AN ABUSE survivor has welcomed a three-year sentence handed down to a Co. Antrim man for 11 counts of indecent child abuse.

Curtis Archibald, 26, from Bushmills, must serve 18 months in jail and 18 months on license and has also been given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.

The charges faced by Archibald include sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child between the ages of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity, possessing an indecent photograph of a child and threatening to disclose private sexual images.

"I didn't have a childhood, he took that from me. He took any innocence I had and robbed me of it," said Archibald's victim.

On February 5, 2024 police received a report from a concerned adult that a child was going to meet the defendant.

When questioned, the child stated that she had been forced to send Archibald images of herself, which he was threatening to share.

Archibald was then arrested and subsequently charged following examination of his digital devices.

'The truth won'

Speaking anonymously after Monday's sentencing at Antrim Crown Court, Archibald's victim said she welcomed the sentencing and encouraged others to speak out.

"I have to live with the trauma of his abuse for the rest of my life," she said.

"Speaking out was the hardest thing I've ever done but I don't regret it.

"I am glad that today the truth won and he will be known now for what he is, a child abuser and predator.

"I would encourage anyone out there who has gone through something similar as me to speak out.

"I wasn't believed by my own family but the police believed me and treated with sensitivity and respect.

"You will be too. Don't be scared, you are not alone."

Warning

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gilbert said Archibald manipulated the girl 'for his own perverted sexual gain'.

"This man groomed this girl from a young age and preyed on her vulnerabilities," she said.

"He built trust with her so he could abuse her and then threaten her for his own perverted sexual gain.

"I want to thank the immense bravery of the victim in this case for assisting us in our investigation and bringing her abuser before the courts today.

"Child predators like Archibald have no place in our communities and we will do everything in our power to ensure they are brought to justice.

"I also want to take the time to thank the concerned adult who acted on their suspicions and reported to us so that safeguarding action could be taken to protect the victim from any further harm.

"We rely on our local communities to be vigilant and be the voice for a child who doesn't yet have the courage to speak up for themselves.

"Let this sentencing serve as another warning to those perpetrating child sexual abuse, we are working every day to break down reporting barriers and encourage victims to come forward.

"You will be caught, your lies uncovered and you will face the full force of the law."

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