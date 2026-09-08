Irish students perform ‘significantly above’ EU peers

A NEW report has found Irish students perform “significantly above” their EU peers in reading, science and mathematics.

The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests, administered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2025, showed Irish 15-year-olds outperformed students of the same age located across the EU.

The figures showed Ireland’s students ranked first for reading, third for science and fourth for mathematics out of 27 EU countries.

"PISA gives us a valuable insight into how our young people are applying the knowledge and skills they develop in school to real-world situations and challenges,” Ireland’s Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton said today.

“The results published today show that Ireland continues to perform strongly on the international stage, with our students achieving above both OECD and EU averages in reading, science and mathematics,” she added.

PISA tests are aimed at measuring how well 15-year-old students are performing in three core domains – science, reading and mathematics – plus an innovative domain, which in 2025 was computational problem solving.

The study was administered in 172 schools in Ireland between March and April last year, with 6,356 students taking part.

The number of participating countries/economies rose from 32 in 2000 to 91 for PISA 2025 – this included 38 OECD countries and 27 EU countries.

The tests are administered every three years.

The 2025 results showed a decline in PISA scores in all three core domains in the OECD and EU.

Ireland also experienced a decline in scores, but to a lesser extent than those in the OECD or EU, the figures show.

In all three core domains, Ireland has a smaller proportion of lower-achieving students than both the OECD and EU averages.

"At a time when many countries are experiencing significant declines in educational outcomes, Ireland has maintained its position among the leading performers internationally,” Minister Naughton said.

“Irish students are first in the EU for reading, third for science and fourth for mathematics, demonstrating the strength, resilience and quality of our education system.”

She added: "I am particularly pleased that Ireland continues to have one of the lowest proportions of lower-achieving students across the OECD and EU.

“This reflects our commitment to an inclusive education system, where every child is supported to reach their full potential regardless of background or circumstance.

"Our reading performance remains a significant success story.

“Irish students continue to rank among the very best readers in Europe, maintaining first place in the EU.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that reading achievement has declined internationally.

“We must continue to promote literacy, foster a love of reading and support strong reading habits both in our schools and in our homes.

Minister Naughton has congratulated all the students who took part in the tests.

"I want to congratulate our students on these achievements and thank our teachers, school leaders, parents and wider school communities for their dedication and commitment,” she said.

“These results are a testament to their hard work and to the ambition we share for every young person in Ireland."

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