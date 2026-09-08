‘Disgraceful’: Disorder in Derry as masked crowds take to the streets

POLICE were attacked with petrol bombs as a crowd of people wearing masks took to the streets in Derry last night.

Up to 50 people are reported to have taken part in the disorder in the Waterside area, which saw them head towards the playing fields in Knockwellan Park at around 7.30pm.

Young and older people are reported to have been within the group, with some carrying weapons.

When PSNI officers attempted to disperse the crowd, they had petrol bombs thrown at them.

Some of the group blocked the road, at the junction of Trench Road and Strabane Old Road, using wheelie bins and other items, the police force has confirmed today.

“The disorder last night was absolutely disgraceful,” Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said.

“We believe this disorder was orchestrated, which is shameful as many of those involved have been described as young people,” she added.

“They are being used and exploited, and that is reprehensible.

“To the adults that were present last night and involved in the disorder, you are responsible for placing young people involved in danger.

“Last night there wasn’t just a risk to their safety, but to their future if they end up with a criminal record.”

It took police until 10.30pm to restore calm to the area, and there were “no further incidents reported”.

“Last night’s disorder is not welcomed or wanted by any right thinking person and shows the lack of respect by those involved for the community,” Supt McIldowney said today.

“It is not reflective of the amazing work that goes on by so many people every single day in communities across the city and district,” she added.

“To the local community we know the disorder will have been very unsettling and frightening for many of you, but I want to reassure you will see a heightened and visible police presence in the area."

The SDLP's Colum Eastwood said the incident has caused "significant concern" in the city.

“The sight of masked individuals armed with weapons gathering in our city is extremely sinister and has caused real concern in the local area," the MP for Foyle said in a statement issued today.

"Nobody wants to see scenes like this on our streets and it’s extremely fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt as a result of this disorder," he added.

“I’m extremely concerned at reports that large numbers of young people were involved and that police believe the disorder may have been orchestrated in an interface area.

"Any young person getting involved in this type of activity is putting their own future at risk, and the adults involved need to take a long hard look at themselves for putting young people and the wider community in danger.

“I condemn the attacks on police and the blocking of roads during this incident, and I welcome the police and community response that helped prevent the situation from escalating further."

An investigation has been launched into the incident, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation is underway, and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1488 of 07/09/26,” Supt McIldowney said.

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