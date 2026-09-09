Man dubbed one of the 'main instigators' of 2025 Ballymena riots is jailed 

A MAN described by police one of the ‘main instigators’ of the 2025 riots in Ballymena has been jailed.

Bradley Douglas, 28, who is from the town, threw masonry, rocks and metal poles at officers, after which others joined in.

At Antrim Crown Court today, Douglas was sentenced to five years after he was convicted of riot and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

He must serve half of his sentence in custody and half on licence.

"Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted — today's sentencing is one of many over this disorder, with a substantial sentence handed down in court," said Detective Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan.

Disorder erupted in the Co. Antrim town on Monday, June 9 in the wake of a peaceful protest that was held following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Further disorder followed in the town the next night and subsequently spread across Northern Ireland during the ensuing days, with 107 officers injured.

Douglas was located by police on June 22 and arrested for the offences of riot and burglary before being charged.

In June, he pleaded guilty to two counts of riot and one count of burglary.

'People left fearing for their lives'

DCI O’Loan said Douglas was 'one of the main instigators' of the disorder during the second night of rioting in Ballymena.

"On Monday, June 9, 2025 large scale disorder broke out on the streets of Ballymena involving a large crowd of rioters," he said.

"Further violence then followed across other areas in Northern Ireland.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives.

"Our officers also came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

"On June 10, 2025 at approximately 8.20pm police systems captured footage of a male, later identified as Douglas, throwing rocks and metal poles at police in the Clonavon Terrace area.

"He was identified as one of the main instigators of this riot and was the first individual to attack police using masonry, metal poles and bottles.

"Other individuals joined in and began to act in a similar manner.

"Douglas also entered a property in the same area that had already sustained damage, throwing items from the home at officers."

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