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Amazon to create 200 new jobs in Ireland as it announces increase to starting pay 
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Amazon to create 200 new jobs in Ireland as it announces increase to starting pay 

Amazon's fulfilment centre in Baldonnell (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

GLOBAL e-commerce company Amazon is to create 200 new jobs in Ireland and has also announced an increase to starting pay. 

The company is already recruiting for the new frontline roles that will be based at its facilities in Dublin, including its fulfilment centre in the capital. 

From September 27, minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees in Ireland is set to rise to €17.10 per hour. 

Amazon says the increase of €0.65 per hour represents a minimum starting salary of €35,568 for Ireland operations employees. 

The company is also introducing free Amazon Prime membership for all eligible frontline employees in Ireland for the first time this year. 

"Our frontline employees are at the heart of everything we do and this pay increase reflects our continued commitment to investing in the people who make Amazon work for customers every day," said Darragh Kelly, Amazon's Regional Director for Amazon Logistics in UK and Ireland.  

"We're proud that starting pay in Ireland has increased by approximately 27 per cent since 2022, and with the addition of free Prime membership alongside our existing benefits, we're offering one of the most competitive total compensation packages in the sector."

Amazon's starting rate is now €2.95 per hour above the National Minimum Wage and €1.70 above the Living Wage. 

The pay increase applies across all full-time, part-time and fixed-term frontline roles at Amazon's three operations sites in Ireland. 

Amazon operates delivery stations in Rathcoole and Ballycoolin, while its fulfilment centre in Baldonnell has grown rapidly since opening in 2022.  

With 200 new jobs created already in 2026 alone, the centre alone now supports over 700 roles.  

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