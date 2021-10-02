Series of events mark 125-year anniversary of founding of Irish language group

A SERIES of events are planned to celebrate 125 years since the Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain branch of the Irish language organisation was founded.

“It was on November 9, 1896 that Irish speakers came together in 55 Chancery Lane as a branch of Conradh na Gaeilge for the first time, three years after Douglas Hyde, later to become President of Ireland, founded the organization in Dublin,” a representative for the branch told The Irish Post.

“Many famous people took part in that first generation of the branch, including the revolutionary Michael Collins agus the writer Pádraic Ó Conaire, and it’s possible to say that the openness, creativity and dynamism of London would have a huge influence on Irish speakers and the history of Ireland ever since,” they added.

The series of events began on September 24, with the launch and talk on history of the branch.

Details will also be announced of a prestigious art competition including a special judge who will choose the winners.

This event will be online, open to all, and bilingual.

Following that, there will be a range of other events coming up, including public lectures online on the role of the Irish language in modern life, a film screening in the London Irish Centre, a special celebration on November 9 and information sheets due to be published on historic members of the branch.

The celebration will come to an end with the AGM of Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain and the announcement of the winners of the art competition.

Further details on all events will be available on social media and through the branch newsletter.

“Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain hope you can join us to mark this milestone and to look ahead to the future of the language in Ireland and in London,” the organisation added.