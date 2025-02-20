Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Parade
IRISH sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead the St Patrick’s Parade in London next month.

The Mayor of London’s annual event returns on Sunday, March 16, where Londoners and visitors to the capital can enjoy a free, family-friendly day of entertainment in the heart of the capital

“London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations are a key part of our capital’s cultural calendar and I’m delighted that each year the festival gets bigger and better,” Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said today.

“I’m proud that we host this major event to honour and celebrate Irish culture and the immense contributions of our capital’s Irish community,” he added.

“From business and public service to the arts and culture, Irish Londoners have played – and continue to play – a vital role in shaping the very fabric of our city, making London a better, brighter and more prosperous place for everyone.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Kellie Harrington will lead the St Patrick's Parade

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh!”

Paralympic gold medal winning cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, who was born in Crawley with Donegal roots, and Dublin-born Olympic gold medal winning boxer Kellie Harrington were confirmed today as this year’s St Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshals.

Following their incredible success in Paris last year, the pair will lead the parade through central London.

The fun continues at Trafalgar Square where a free afternoon of entertainment, hosted by Irish-Indian-Malaysian DJ and broadcaster Tara Kumar, gets underway from 12noon.

Programmed by the London Irish Centre, the main stage will feature a wide range of family-friendly performances, including world-class acts Kíla, Irish Women in Harmony and Ragz-CV.

