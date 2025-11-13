Stephen Mangan and Hayley Atwell among acting stars who switched on Covent Garden’s Christmas lights
ACTOR Stephen Mangan was among a host of stars who turned on the Christmas lights in London’s Covent Garden last night.

Mangan, whose father hailed from Co. Mayo, joined Hollywood star Hayley Atwell, fellow actor Celia Imrie and Sir Stephen Fry to help kickstart the festivities in the capital.

Stephen Mangan helped Covent Garden light up for Christmas (Pic:Jack Hall)

A host of stars of screen and stage were in attendance for the event, which had the theme The Theatre of Christmas.

It paid homage to Covent Garden being the long-standing home of theatre in London, and featured ambassadors for Covent Garden’s charity partner Acting For Others in attendance as VIP guests.

Taking place on the balcony of Covent Garden’s historic Market Building, Stephen Fry opened the proceedings, which were hosted by radio DJs Pandora Christie and Anna Whitehouse.

Ms Atwell kicked off the switch on countdown, before the all-important button was pushed which illuminated the building, a 55ft Christmas tree and 300,000 LED lights throughout the neighbourhood.

Actress Hayley Atwell led the countdown in Covent Garden (Pics: Jack hall)

“As someone whose life has been shaped by the magic of theatre, it’s a joy to help switch on Covent Garden’s Christmas lights,” Ms Atwell said.

“I have so many special memories of time spent in the neighbourhood over the years and there’s truly nowhere like Covent Garden at Christmas.”

Covent Garden had its lights switched on marking the start of 'The Theatre of Christmas' celebrations in partnership with the Acting for Others charity

The evening also featured live performances from Disney’s The Lion King and Hercules, as well as Cabaret.

Covent Garden is currently raising funds for the charity Acting for Others.

“As the lights come on tonight, it feels a bit like the curtain rising on the best show in town,” charity ambassador Celia Imrie said.

The event featured performances from West End shows The Lion King, Hercules, and Cabaret, as well as the London International Gospel Choir, and illuminated London's largest handpicked Christmas tree, the Market Building, and surrounding festive installations across Seven Dials (Pic: Doug Peters/PA Media Assignments)

“And what a joy that we’re doing it in support of Acting for Others, helping those who make the magic of theatre possible all year round.”

Sir Stephen said it was an “unforgettable evening”.

“The air was simply brimming and frothing with anticipation as the glittering, twinkling theatre of Christmas came alive,” he added.

