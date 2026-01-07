McEntee says Greenland's future is a matter for Denmark and the Greenlandic people to decide

HELEN McENTEE, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, has said Greenland's future should be decided by Denmark and the Greenlandic people.

US President Donald Trump has made no secret of acquiring the country — an autonomous territory of Denmark — citing arctic security.

The densely-populated island of less than 60,000 people is also understood to have untapped natural resources including oil, gas and Rare Earth Elements (REEs) used in technology and electronics.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was discussing a 'range of options' to acquire Greenland, adding that 'utilising the ‌US military is ‍always an option'.

The statement came just days after America's attack on Venezuela and the seizure of president Nicolás Maduro, with Trump saying US oil companies would run the country's oil industry.

'International legal order'

In a statement today, Ms McEntee said Greenland's future should be decided by 'democratic principles'.

"Recent developments have focussed attention on the future of Greenland," she said.

"This is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by Greenlandic people in line with well-established democratic principles and international law.

"This position is rooted in Ireland's core values and our commitment to the international legal order.

"Ireland has consistently underlined that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter.

"Ireland fully supports the approach of our fellow EU Member State Denmark.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with Denmark and all relevant partners."

'Greenland belongs to its people'

Ms McEntee's statement follows a joint statement on the matter from the Foreign Ministers of Denmark and fellow nordic countries Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

"Security in the Arctic rests on respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the inviolability of borders," read the statement.

"The Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is a founding member of NATO and has historically worked closely with the United States on Arctic Security, including through The Defence Agreement between the US and Denmark from 1951, which offers opportunities for increased security cooperation.

"We collectively reiterate that matters concerning Denmark and Greenland are for Denmark and Greenland to decide alone."

Meanwhile, a joint statement from the Danish Prime Minister and her counterparts in Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain similarly suggested that the US does not need to take control of Greenland for Arctic security as both are members of NATO.

"Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders," read the statement.

"These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.

"The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951.

"Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."